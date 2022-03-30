More Than 33,000 Acres Of Land Burn From Wildfires, ‘Extreme Conditions’

A wildfire in Coryell County, Texas, has burned an estimated 33,206 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire has been 70% contained, according to the forest service.

The fire, which has been named the Crittenberg Complex, is a combination of three wildfires that have burned together, the forest service reported. (RELATED: After Losing Homes To A Massive Wildfire, Colorado Residents Are Slammed By Cost Of ‘Green’ Building Codes)

Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) first responded to requests for assistance in the area Sunday, as the fire had reached 10,000 acres.

4 AM Update: We’re watching two clusters of strong storms approaching Hillsboro and the site of the #CrittenbergComplex fire. These are non-severe at this time, however there is a tornado watch for Hill and Bosque until 7 am.#KCENWeather #upwith6 https://t.co/VK1yO5IVVY pic.twitter.com/gcQeHrO9kg — Jordan Darensbourg (@JDarensbourgWx) March 30, 2022

Fort Hood Fire officials reported Monday that the fire, “currently poses no danger to any homes, structures or infrastructures,” and that no firefighters had been injured.

TAMFS has mobilized more than 900 Texas firefighters from both local and state agencies to fight the wildfire.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to stay vigilant in the face of the “extreme fire weather conditions” in a Tuesday news release.

“With both extreme fire danger and severe storms expected in Texas today and tomorrow, it is important that Texans monitor local weather reports, heed guidance from local officials, and take proper measures to protect life and property,” he said.

Abbott has issued disaster declarations for 16 counties affected by wildfires across the state in the last week. In news release last Monday, TAMFS reported 178 wildfires across 108,000 acres of Texas. The declarations are still in place.

Last week, a fire near Dallas took the life of a sheriff’s deputy and forced Texas families to evacuate the premises.