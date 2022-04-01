US

Cockpit Windshield Shatters At 30,000 Feet, Plane Carrying 200 People Diverts Flight

A Delta flight from Salt Lake City bound for Washington, D.C., was interrupted by unexpected cracks in the cockpit windshield at 30,000 ft during a Thursday flight, which evoked an emergency landing pit-stop in Denver.

The crew announced the diversion about 90 minutes into the flight, just as the plane reached a cruising altitude level, according to The Associated Press.

After crew members told passengers to remain calm, the plane safely landed at the Denver airport that day. The disruption was described as spontaneous and unexpected.

“Delta spokesman Anthony Black on Friday confirmed the ‘windshield crack’ but said the cause had not been determined,” according to the AP. (RELATED: Coca-Cola, Delta Feel Need To Apologize After Airplane Napkins Encourage Flirting)

Once passengers arrived in Denver, the Delta Air Lines customers boarded a different plane to continue the trip to Washington, D.C. (RELATED: Delta Air Lines Customer Fined $500 By Customs For Apple She Received On The Plane)

Delta has experienced this problem before, according to reports from 2014.