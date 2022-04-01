Cockpit Windshield Shatters At 30,000 Feet, Plane Carrying 200 People Diverts Flight

A Delta flight from Salt Lake City bound for Washington, D.C., was interrupted by unexpected cracks in the cockpit windshield at 30,000 ft during a Thursday flight, which evoked an emergency landing pit-stop in Denver.

The crew announced the diversion about 90 minutes into the flight, just as the plane reached a cruising altitude level, according to The Associated Press.

After crew members told passengers to remain calm, the plane safely landed at the Denver airport that day. The disruption was described as spontaneous and unexpected.

"Delta spokesman Anthony Black on Friday confirmed the 'windshield crack' but said the cause had not been determined," according to the AP.

We were on our way to the ACC meeting when it was announced that we we would need to make an unplanned landing in Denver because the windscreen cracked. Apparently it was spontaneous. Fortunately, we landed safely and are about to get back in air. We are grateful for safe flights pic.twitter.com/lK6kq5UiY2 — Kirk Knowlton, MD (@KirkKnowlton) March 31, 2022

Once passengers arrived in Denver, the Delta Air Lines customers boarded a different plane to continue the trip to Washington, D.C.

.@Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles diverted after windshield crackshttp://t.co/Zqn3M5H1Rj pic.twitter.com/4Em7OtTTKx — WPTV (@WPTV) May 6, 2014

Delta has experienced this problem before, according to reports from 2014.