Sarah Palin Announces She’s Running For Congress

Former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced Friday her intent to run for the seat of the late Alaska Representative Don Young.

Palin had told NewsMax on March 22 that she would run for Young’s seat “in a heartbeat” if she were asked to.

Young, 88, passed away on March 18, 2022 after having served Alaska in Congress for 49 years. Young was traveling on a flight from L.A. to Seattle when he lost consciousness. He passed away shortly thereafter. “Don’s legacy as a fighter for our state will live on, as will his fundamental goodness and his honor” a statement from his office read. (RELATED: Rep. Don Young Dead)

Here’s the statement from U.S. Rep. Don Young’s office: pic.twitter.com/IZzko6zNmi — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) March 19, 2022

Palin has not served in an official governmental capacity since she resigned her governorship in 2009, after her and John McCain’s failed bid for the White House in 2008.

In 2012, Palin was floated as a serious presidential candidate and a nearly two-hour documentary was produced about her. After Palin’s 2015 endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump, some in the political world suggested Trump would tap Palin for secretary of energy. In 2018, Palin hinted that she may primary incumbent Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her seat after Murkowski voted to convict Trump during his first impeachment.

Hey @LisaMurkowski – I can see 2022 from my house… — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018

Regarding her candidacy, Palin wrote, “Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.”

In a separate statement, Palin said, “The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world. We need energy security for this country, and Alaska can help provide that — but only if the federal government gets out of the way and lets the free market do what it does best,” the New York Post reported.

Should Palin successfully seek election to Alaska’s congressional seat, she will be only the fifth person to represent Alaska in Congress since Alaska joined the union in 1959.