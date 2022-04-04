Former Dodgers 3-Time World Series Champion Tommy Davis Dies

Three-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tommy Davis, passed away Sunday night at the age of 83.

The Dodgers announced Monday morning that Davis died in Phoenix with his family at his bedside. No cause of death was given.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Davis was an athletic standout at Boys High School, according to the Associated Press (AP). Not only was he a baseball star, he was a basketball teammate of future Hall of Famer, Lenny Wilkens, as well as a long jumper for the school’s track and field team, according to the outlet.

Davis had a successful baseball career with the Dodgers. He was a back-to-back, 2-time batting champion in 1962 (.346) and 1963 (.326). Davis was also a three-time World Series Champion in 1959, 1963 and 1965. Davis still holds the Los Angeles single-season records with his 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962, according to the Dodgers announcement.

The Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of two-time NL batting champion Tommy Davis. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/GtgsLeCzQN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 4, 2022

Davis played a total of 18 years in the Majors, eight of those years being with the Dodgers from 1959 – 1966. Davis then changed teams several times before retiring in 1976.

Davis had originally planned to sign with the Yankees in 1956, but his plans changed after receiving a call from Jackie Robinson, according to the AP. Robinson was finishing up his final season with the Dodgers and encouraged Davis to sign with the Brooklyn organization.

“My mother wondered who was calling,” Davis said in 2019, according to the outlet. “I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, ‘It’s Jackie Robinson!’ I couldn’t believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don’t remember doing much talking.”

After signing with the Dodgers, Davis received a $4,000 and batted .357 in his first season with 104 RBI, 17 home runs, and 68 stolen bases in 127 games, the AP noted. (RELATED: Jackie Robinson’s MLB Contract With The Dodgers Is Up For Auction)

Davis finished his career with a .294 average, and a total of 153 home runs, 1052 RBI, and 136 stolen bases in 1,999 games.

Davis stayed heavily involved with the Dodger’s as he worked in the team’s community relations department up until a year ago.

He is survived by his wife Carol, five children, and 17 grandchildren, the team announced. The Dodgers have planned a moment of silence for Davis in their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, according to the AP.