Man Fatally Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Attempted To Break Into Mother’s Home

A man was fatally shot after he allegedly attempted to break into a house in Texas while posing as a health care worker, police said Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, attempted to break into a house in southeast Houston around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said, according to KHOU. The homeowner, an older woman, saw the suspect on her porch and heard him knocking at her door, KHOU reported. The suspect was reportedly dressed in scrubs and said he was a health care worker, according to Click2 Houston.

WATCH:



The woman didn’t believe the suspect and then called her son for help, KHOU reported. Her son, who was blocks away from her home, arrived, saw the suspect had broken in the door and then fatally shot him, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Homeowner Shoots And Kills Armed Intruder Who Kicked Down Door)

Police were dispatched to the woman’s home and found the body of the would-be intruder at the front door, Fox 26 Houston said. Police said they were unsure of the suspect’s motive.

“At this point, [the incident] is under investigation,” Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica told Fox 26 Houston. “It doesn’t look like there’s any relation at all. It was just a random thing.”

“The home healthcare that dropped on the original radio, I think was part of the ruse to try to gain entry into the home without having to force entry. And when that didn’t work, he tried to force entry in there,” Horelica later added.

The homeowner reportedly also had a gun but police do not believe she used it during the incident, according to Click2 Houston.