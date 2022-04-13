Mick Mulvaney Names Three People He Thinks Could Give Trump A Run For His Money

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott and Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson could give Trump a run for his money in 2024.

“It’s a short list,” Mulvaney told Politico of people who could possibly challenge Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. The most recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports shows Trump as the frontrunner, with DeSantis in second place.

DeSantis leads Trump and Biden in favorability among Hispanic voters, a key voter demographic, according to the same poll from Rasmussen.

Candidates vying for the GOP nomination in 2024 will likely announce their runs after the midterm election. In addition to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Scott and DeSantis have also been floated as potential candidates.

Trump has yet to endorse DeSantis’ re-election bid for Florida governor. He told The Washington Post earlier in April that DeSantis became the governor because of his endorsement.

“You know Ron was at 3 percent, and the day I endorsed him, he won the race … Some out of loyalty would have a hard time running,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

In a Twitter poll conducted by Matt Walsh, the conservative podcast host asked his followers who’d they prefer in the 2024 race. DeSantis received 70% of the vote, in comparison to 29% for Trump. Over 172,000 followers voted, according to the poll.

Who would you prefer in 2024 — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 10, 2022

Scott previously said that he might be Trump’s running mate in 2024. The South Carolina senator has raised $37.3 million for the 2022 cycle for his re-election bid.

“Senator Tim Scott has built an unmatched grassroots network of supporters that will power him to another term in the Senate in 2022,” said Sam Oh, a consultant for Scott’s reelection campaign.

Meanwhile, “The Rock” has not said whether he will run for president in 2024, but the Hollywood superstar has made waves that point to a potential run.