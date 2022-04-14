Quebec Ministry Links To Pornhub Video In NSFW Tweet, Apologizes

Quebec’s Ministry for Health and Social Services posted a tweet Thursday that mistakenly included a link to a video on Pornhub.

The tweet was reportedly live for about forty minutes before being deleted by the Quebec Health Ministry, which prompted an apology in a follow-up tweet by the Canadian public health officials behind the official government account, according to Mediaite. The agency intended to convey daily figures related to COVID-19 fatalities and reports.

See the now-deleted tweet here:

The ministry tweeted an apology in French addressing the suggestive Pornhub link. (RELATED: Pornhub Executive, MindGeek CEO’s House Burns Down In Suspected Arson)

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) April 14, 2022

“Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” the Ministry said, according to Mediate.

Quebec’s health ministry is apologizing after linking to a porn website in the daily COVID number tweet. https://t.co/OiHH7A9x8y — Kate McKenna (@katemckenna8) April 14, 2022

Coincidentally, Pornhub’s HQ is located in Montreal, Quebec, according to CTV News Montreal. (RELATED: Pornhub Strikes Back At Petition To ‘Shut Down Pornhub’ Over Alleged Child Rape Films, Trafficking)

The Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services Twitter account boasts just over 100,000 followers.