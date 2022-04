President Joe Biden’s approval rating stands at one of the lowest points in his presidency according to a Wednesday Quinnipiac University poll, seeming to point to a dead canary in the Democrats’ coal mine.

The poll found Biden’s approval rating to be 33%, tying a Jan. 12 Quinnipiac poll that had the same results. Biden’s approval among registered voters is 35%, also tying the lowest point he received in the January poll.