ANALYSIS: Biden Pollster Weighs In On The Midterms, And It Isn’t Good

President Joe Biden’s pollster predicted the Democrats are in for midterm disaster in November, saying it’s the “worst political environment” he’s seen.

“It’s the worst political environment that I’ve lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant. … There’s a big difference between losing 7 and 10 seats in the House and getting your ass kicked and losing 35, 40,” John Anzalone, who was Biden’s chief pollster and polled for former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, told Politico in an interview published Friday.