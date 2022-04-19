Biden Relents On Travel Mandate Ruling, Admits Masking Is Now ‘Up To’ Americans

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the decision on whether to mask on airplanes is now “up to” the people, appearing to relent on the recent court ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) order.

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration issued a statement that evening conceding that the “order is not in effect at this time.”

“That’s up to them,” Biden, responding to the news for the first time publicly, said Tuesday when asked whether people should still wear masks on planes.

Q: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?" President Biden: "That's up to them."

Biden’s comment came moments after White House press secretary Jen Psaki offered up a different view from the administration on masking up. The press secretary said the administration is still advising all Americans to abide by the CDC guidance of wearing masks on airplanes.

“The CDC continues to advise and recommends masks on airplanes,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Forces One. “We’re abiding by the CDC recommendations, the president is, and we would advise all Americans to do that.”

An administration official noted on Monday evening that “TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs” because of the court ruling.

The official, while noting the order is no longer in effect, also pointed to the CDC’s recommendations of continuing to mask up “in indoor public transportation settings.”

Psaki also told reporters on Tuesday that an appeal is still on the table. She said there’s been no decision from the Department of Justice yet, but added that “agencies are reviewing next steps.” This process, Psaki said, could “take a couple of days.”

Biden, when asked about appealing the ruling, told reporters that he hasn’t “spoken to the CDC yet.”

The Biden administration’s public transportation masking order was one of the last restrictions remaining from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The directive recently sparked backlash from several major airlines. (RELATED: The Biden Administration Is Ignoring The Science On Airplane Masking)

The White House continues to require masks during trips with the president – despite Monday’s court ruling. On Tuesday, the administration confirmed that those traveling with Biden to New Hampshire would have to wear masks “in line with CDC guidance.”