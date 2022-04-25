Family Of Firefighters Lose One Of Their Own In Blaze That Killed Another, Injured 8 Other Firefighters

A New York City firefighter was killed and eight other firefighters injured Sunday while fighting a large house fire in Brooklyn.

Timothy Klein, 31, was a firefighter for six years, according to a news release by the New York City Fire Department. Klein’s father, Patrick Klein, is a retired FDNY firefighter and other relatives are also firefighters.

Another person was also killed in the blaze, but officials have not yet identified the victim, reported the Associated Press (AP).

A New York City firefighter died responding to a house fire in Brooklyn where a ceiling partially collapsed, injuring several other firefighters and leaving at least one person missing, authorities said. Timothy Klein, 31, had been on the job six years. https://t.co/818V8zNxCY — The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2022

“New York City has lost one of its bravest today – Firefighter Timothy Klein,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “He lost his life doing the job we asked of him every day – bravely fighting to save others from fire. We pray for his family and his fellow Firefighters during this terribly painful time.”

Klein was working with Engine Company 257 at the time of the fire, according to the news release.

Conditions inside the house deteriorated rapidly, the news release said. The incident commander at the fire ordered all firefighters out of the structure.

At the time the order was given, part of the home collapsed, according to the news release. Eight other firefighters were injured in the collapse along with two others.

Firefighters pulled Klein from the blaze and transported him to Island University Hospital where he later died, the news release said. (RELATED: ‘We Lost A True Hero’: Volunteer Firefighter Dies Responding To Blaze On Final Night Of Duty)

“The Department is heartbroken today at the loss of Firefighter Timothy Klein, who died risking his life to save others,” Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said in the news release.

“His family has a rich history of service in the FDNY, and he bravely followed in their footsteps,” Kavanaugh said. “The hearts of the entire Department are with the Klein family and with the members of Engine Company 257 and Ladder Company 170.”

Over 130 firefighters were involved in fighting the house fire Sunday, the AP reported.