74-Year-Old Golfer Allegedly Shoots Man Over Walking Dog On Course

A 74-year-old golfer allegedly shot and wounded a 64-year-old man Sunday for walking his dog on a Florida golf course.

Robert Levine allegedly shot at and chased Herbert Merritt around a tree Sunday evening, purportedly firing off approximately five rounds that shocked the entire country club, according to WPBF News. Merritt, who was walking his dog, was hit in the left ankle by a bullet, the outlet reported, citing the police report.

Delray Beach man in golf cart shoots dog-walker, beats him with clubs https://t.co/K44XGRpTYs — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) April 26, 2022

The incident reportedly took place near the 15th hole at Kings Point Golf & Country Club located in Delray Beach, according to WPBF News. It is reportedly a 55-plus gated community.

Levine was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Golf Digest.

During the incident, Levine allegedly accelerated his golf cart toward Merritt and yelled at him. Merritt tried to run away, and Levine allegedly chased him around, local police said, according to The New York Post.

Witness reports allege Levine also dealt a kick to Merritt’s head and later hit him with a golf club while holding a weapon in his other hand, according to WPBF. (RELATED: Golf Pro Likely Shot Dead At 10th Hole Because He ‘Witnessed An Active Crime Taking Place,’ Police Say)

Merritt reportedly told authorities that he had never previously met Levine and did nothing to instigate the alleged altercation. He also added that “he felt like Levine was trying to kill him,” WPBF reported.

As a result of the alleged attack, Merritt was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injures, according to the outlet.