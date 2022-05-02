Biden Lunches With Clinton Amid Looming Midterm Concerns

President Joe Biden will have lunch with former President Bill Clinton at the White House on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed.

The lunch was reportedly planned after the two attended former secretary of state Madeleine Albright’s funeral, The Washington Post reported. The meeting coincides with looming concerns about how Democrats may fare in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

“I’m sure they will have a wide-ranging discussion, but he [Biden] spoke with him [Clinton] a couple of weeks ago,” Psaki said Monday. “He’s had a number of conversations with him over the course of time, since his time in office, and they talked about having lunch just a few weeks ago, so this is an opportunity to do exactly that, and I’m sure they will have a broad conversation.”

Psaki also said Biden lunched with former President Barack Obama “last week.”

Though Psaki opted out of commenting specifically on the two presidents discussing the midterms, the upcoming election cycle — for Democrats — seems poised to be similar to the 1994 midterm election when Clinton was president, The Post reported. The publication noted that Republicans gained a net of eight seats in the Senate and a plethora of seats in the House that year, resulting in a “Republican revolution.”

In an article published April 22 by The New York Times, multiple strategists and pollsters expressed concern over the impending elections. Currently, the Senate is split between the two parties and Democrats only have a slight majority in the House. (RELATED: GOP Holds Generic Congressional Ballot Lead In NPR/Marist Poll For The First Time In Eight Years)

Concerns have been compounded by Biden’s low approval ratings, CBS News reported in March.