Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Go Twinning In Skirts At Met Gala 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went twinning in skirts at the Met Gala 2022.

The theme of this year’s gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and after being instructed to arrive in their finest Gilded Age of New York fashions from 1870 to 1900, these lovebirds attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday for their first-ever Met Gala appearance, and did not disappoint. Kardashian wore a very short, cropped button-up shirt and bandage skirt that unwound into a long, black train. Barker also wore a button-up shirt, white bowtie, and a pleated kilt on top of dress pants.

“Kourtney’s look is the deconstructed version of Travis’s, taking his skirt and blazer and reinterpreting them as her train,” said Kardashian’s stylist Dani Michelle, according to Vogue. Kardashian perfectly accented her outfit with pointy-toed black pumps, but that wasn’t the only accent that eagle-eyed fans were able to spot. Both Kardashian and Barker took their customized look to another level by selecting the gothic font and adding one another’s initials on their respective thumbnails, according to the outlet.

This was the first Met Gala appearance for both Barker and Kardashian, but it was certainly not the first time they crafted twinning outfits. The couple has been spotted matching in style at the Grammys, and a number of other events this year, according to Vogue. The couple stayed true to form and engaged in heavy PDA on the red carpet, while being among the very few that truly nailed the theme of the 2022 Met Gala.