Dems Make Stunning Admission About Who Can Actually Get An Abortion

Democrats have pushed gender-neutral phrases for women’s health issues, including pregnancy and childbirth.

A leaked draft opinion revealed Monday that the Supreme Court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, sparking backlash from liberals.

Numerous Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, appeared to characterize pregnancy and abortion as issues that only directly impact women.

Democrats made an admission about what type of people can actually get abortions in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showing justices could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

After many liberals pushed for gender-neutral terms surrounding pregnancy and abortion such as “birthing people” instead of “woman,” prominent Democrats made statements appearing to suggest only women can get pregnant and have abortions. (RELATED: Conservatives Mock Prayer Opening The 117th Congress Ending With ‘Amen And Awoman’)

President Joe Biden characterized abortion as a women’s rights issue in a Tuesday statement which emphasized women’s reproductive freedom.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental,” he said. “[I]f the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Hillary Clinton also painted abortion as a women’s issue. (RELATED: ‘Gravest, Most Unforgivable Sin’: SCOTUS Leak Decried By Court Watchers)

“Women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights,” Clinton said. “An extreme wing of the Supreme Court may seek to deny that fundamental truth. They may try to force their views on a country where 70% of people want Roe upheld. We will not be quiet and we will not go back.”

Women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights. An extreme wing of the Supreme Court may seek to deny that fundamental truth. They may try to force their views on a country where 70% of people want Roe upheld. We will not be quiet and we will not go back. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested women were losing hope over the likely end of Roe v. Wade.

Women are waking up this morning feeling hopeless; but we can’t go back. I’m more motivated than ever to keep fighting like hell to ensure abortion remains safe and accessible in Michigan. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 3, 2022

“Women are waking up this morning feeling hopeless; but we can’t go back. I’m more motivated than ever to keep fighting like hell to ensure abortion remains safe and accessible in Michigan,” she said.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said California would fight alongside women after the purported draft opinion was leaked.

Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell. https://t.co/EhwSWXiZhx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

“Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced,” he wrote. “The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said abortion was a woman’s right.

“Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care, and future. It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion,” Schumer said.

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said abortion was a form of women’s healthcare.

Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care, and future.

It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 3, 2022

“Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care, and future. It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion,” he said.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said reversing Roe would be a step backwards in the women’s rights movement.

“For the sake of women across the country, this should not be the Supreme Court’s final opinion when it comes to abortion rights,” she said in a statement. “We have been fighting this battle for too long. I refuse to go backwards. I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights generations have fought for and won, rights that she should be guaranteed.”

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock characterized abortion as a women’s privacy issue.

“As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” he said. “I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. And that will never change.”

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said abortion was part of women’s rights.

“This year, I signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act – codifying a woman’s right to choose into state law. New Jersey will not go backwards on reproductive rights,” he said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.