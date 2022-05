PRO-LIFE GROUP ATTACKED… MOLOTOV COCKTAIL THROWN… HEADQUARTERS SET ABLAZE… NYT: Anti-Abortion Group in Wisconsin Is Hit by Arson, Authorities Say

The headquarters of an anti-abortion group in Madison, Wis., was set on fire on Sunday morning in an act of vandalism that included the attempted use of a Molotov cocktail and graffiti that read “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” according to the police.