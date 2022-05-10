ANALYSIS: What Is The ‘New Right’ That’s Got The Left So Freaked Out?

The New Right is the growing movement inside the Republican Party made up of highly educated anti-progressive Americans who are tired of conservatives losing to the liberal left controlling the Democratic Party.

The members laugh at think tank types and sarcastically pledge to wage crusades against their leftist progressive enemies in the Culture War. “Fair warning: If you run for office as a Republican, we are going to demand you do your jobs,” tweeted Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec Tuesday. “This is the New Right now. No more Trey Gowdy stuff.”