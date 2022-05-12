Former NFL Star Advances To Final Qualifying Round For US Open

Former NFL running-back Danny Woodhead advanced to the U.S. Open qualifying round Wednesday.

Woodhead, 37, was one of five local golfers that made the cut to inch closer to the U.S. Open after he shot an even-par 71 at the Omaha Country Club, according to ProFootballTalk.

During his 11-year career as a professional football player, Woodhead scored over 30 touchdowns and amassed together nearly 5,000 yards total with the ball in his hands, according to Pro Football Reference. He even hauled in a touchdown pass by the great Tom Brady in Super Bowl 46. During his career in the league, he played with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

After his round Wednesday, Woodhead captioned a video of him sinking a long putt, saying, “Some people get lucky.”

Some people get lucky https://t.co/LoyfTqN3Nh — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) May 12, 2022



It is impressive to see his success on the gridiron convert over to the golf course. His talent is very rare, and it is special to see he has transitioned so smoothly from football to golf since retiring from the NFL in 2018. (RELATED: REPORT: LeBron James Is The Highest Paid Athlete Of The Past Year)

It is a sports story to keep your eyes on!