‘RECKLESS’: Greg Abbott, Border Patrol Union Pres Slam Biden For Reportedly Shipping Pallets Of Baby Formula To Illegals Amid Shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd slammed President Joe Biden Thursday for allegedly providing migrants with baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.

Republican Florida Rep. Kat Cammack shared photos on Twitter Wednesday showing stocked shelves of baby formula in one Texas migrant facility. Abbott and Judd said the issue is just another one of Biden’s “reckless” border policies, according to their statement. (RELATED: Arizona Is Busing Migrants To DC. Guess Who They Want To Pay For It?)

“Children are our most vulnerable, precious Texans and deserve to be put first. Yet, President Biden has turned a blind eye to parents across America who are facing the nightmare of a nationwide baby formula shortage,” Abbott and Judd said in the joint statement. “While mothers and fathers stare at empty grocery store shelves in a panic, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across our southern border.”

As parents face the nightmare of a nationwide formula shortage, the Biden Administration is happy to provide baby formula to illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. Shameful. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs & survival first.@BPUnion pic.twitter.com/aGkyB2hiIZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2022

Cammack’s photos were allegedly taken by a Border Patrol agent at the Ursula Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, according to her Twitter post.

The ongoing shortage of baby formula has intensified in recent days, as stores lacked 43% of baby formula stock for the week ending in May 8 due to supply chain issues, product recalls and record inflation, according to Datasembly.

“This is yet another one in a long line of reckless, out-of-touch priorities from the Biden Administration when it comes to securing our border and protecting Americans. Our children deserve a president who puts their needs and survival first – not one who gives critical supplies to illegal immigrants before the very people he took an oath to serve,” Abbott and Judd added.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that it has a duty to meet the basic needs of migrants, an agency spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“CBP takes seriously its legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of individuals in our custody. Ensuring migrants, including children and infants, in our custody have their basic needs met is in line with this Administration’s commitment to ensuring safe, orderly, and humane processes at our border. CBP complies with all applicable regulations for the purchase of products used in CBP facilities,” the spokesperson said.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

