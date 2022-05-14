10 Killed In Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

A gunman reportedly killed 10 people and injured multiple others in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday while livestreaming the attack on Twitch.

The gunman reportedly posted a 106-page manifesto online where he described himself as a “white supremacist” and “anti-semite” prior to livestreaming the attack on Twitch, BNO News reported. He started his attack early on Saturday afternoon in a predominantly black neighborhood, the outlet continued.

Police arrived at the scene and found multiple victims inside and outside of the supermarket, with at least one woman who was shot in the head as she walked out of the store, the outlet reported. The gunman was wearing military-style clothing and was armed with a rifle, the Associated Press reported.

One of his victims was a recently retired police officer who was working as a security guard at the store, AP continued. As many as five people were found dead in the parking lot, Buffalo News claimed.

The suspected shooter is currently in custody, but authorities are not clear on a motive for the attack, AP cautioned. “He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” a witness told AP, saying that the gunman dropped to his knees and “ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.” (RELATED: Middle Schooler Allegedly Murders Peer In South Carolina School Shooting)

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted “I’m on the way to Buffalo to assist with the response to today’s shooting. My heart breaks for the victims’ families and for everyone impacted by this horrific and despicable act of violence.”