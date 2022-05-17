Mom Reads Aloud Purported Assignment Given To Daughter. School Board Cuts Her Mic Because It’s Too Obscene

A Nevada school board temporarily cut off a mother from speaking as she read an assignment reportedly given to her 15-year-old daughter, according to video footage of a school board meeting.

One mother alleged that a teacher at Clark County School District — the nation’s fifth-largest public school district — forced her 15-year-old daughter to memorize and recite “pornographic material.” When the mother began reading the alleged assignment, the school board temporarily cut the mother’s microphone over obscene language.

“This will be horrifying for me to read to you, but that will give you perspective on how she must have felt when her teacher required her to memorize this and to act it out in front of her entire class,” the mother said.

The assignment allegedly read, “I don’t love you. It’s not you, it’s just, I don’t like your d**k. Or any d**k in that case. I cheated Joe.” The mother was immediately cut off after she read the assignment.

A Board of Education member told the mother that they cut her off for the use of profanity.

“If you don’t want me to read it to you, what was it like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material and memorize it and portray —,” the mother said before her microphone was silenced.

A mom in @ClarkCountySch reads from a graphic assignment her daughter was required to do. Her mic then gets cut off because it’s inappropriate for a public discussion. Adults can’t handle hearing this content yet they readily give it to kids in school. How does it make sense? pic.twitter.com/GFP1bGhNlg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2022

Clark County School District told the Daily Caller that the mother “was given their full time for public comment.” A complete video shows the school board allowed the mother to complete her thought. (RELATED: High School Questionnaire Asks Why Straight People Are So ‘Sexually Aggressive’)

The mother claims that she met with the district with the help of a parent advocacy group. She said she is hopeful that the district will correct the situation without terminating the teacher.

Clark County School District did not respond to the Daily Caller’s multiple inquiries into the full extent of the assignment.