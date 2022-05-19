Alleged Murder Suspect Transitioning To Female, Being Housed In Women’s Prison

An alleged murder suspect, who’s believed to be transitioning from male to female, is being housed in a women’s prison, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Alex Ray Scott, who allegedly killed Kenneth Savinski in January 2020, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday with visibly longer hair that was pulled back, the New York Post reported. In addition, Scott has been listed as female on prison records and is being housed at Rikers Island’s Rose M. Singer Center for female prisoners. Scott was arrested as a male, the outlet noted.

Savinski, an antiques dealer, was found dead in his Upper East Side apartment in 2020, according to the New York Times. Savinski had been strangled and his throat was slit, also according to the outlet. Scott allegedly confessed to the crime after entering a Manhattan police precinct, carrying Savinski’s driver’s license and credit cards. Scott allegedly told detectives, “I think I may have killed someone last night.” (RELATED: Transgender Inmate Gets 7 More Years After Raping Woman In Jail)

Scott, who is from Oklahoma, met Savinski on a dating app, and the two were set to have a “romantic liaison” when Savinski brought Scott to his apartment prior to the alleged murder, according to the New York Times.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge, the New York Post reported. Scott also pleaded not guilty to charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Scott allegedly stole Savinski’s cash and credit cards, using them to pay for new clothes and taxi rides following the murder, according to the New York Times.

Scott was previously charged in Oklahoma with two counts of lewd molestation, according to KJRH.