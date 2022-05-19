ANALYSIS: Want To See What’s In Store For America If Democrats Win The Midterms? Take A Look At South America

President Joe Biden’s domestic policies seem bent on thrusting the U.S. toward a Latin American-esque economy and civic society, plagued by food shortages, social unrest and high crime rates.

Biden promised the U.S. a return to normalcy. Americans thought the U.S. would return to a time of American cohesion, affordable and prosperous lives, and a thriving middle class. Instead, it seems Biden meant a return to the same economic policies that crashed South American countries – like Argentina, Bolivia, and Brazil.