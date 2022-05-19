EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Herrell, House Republicans Introduce Bill To Ensure Federal Workers Return To the Office

Republican New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell introduced legislation, Thursday that ensures federal workers return to the office in person and would not allow the Biden administration to make telework for those workers permanent.

The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems Act (SHOW UP Act), first obtained by the Daily Caller, would prevent the Biden administration from making telework for the federal workforce permanent until it provides Congress with its plan to avoid the negative effects of working remotely. The bill has nine original cosponsors.

The lawmakers say they would like to make sure the federal workforce is back and argued telework has caused issues, such as delays at the IRS and veterans struggling to access their benefits. Republicans are also worried that the federal workforce is not providing services to Americans on time and that Americans who are seeking passport renewals are experiencing delays.

Additionally, Republicans are concerned about veterans and social security beneficiaries not being able to have in-person meetings and their issues addressed by civil servants in the proper time.

The bill comes as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi let House members know Friday that they could continue to work from home and continue to vote remotely until June 28.

“Americans are struggling to receive their tax refunds, veterans are having difficulties accessing their benefits, and it’s all because of backlogs created by the Biden administration’s expanded telework policies for federal bureaucrats. It is long overdue for the federal workforce to return to work in person. The federal government exists to serve the American people and Congress has a responsibility to ensure federal agencies are meeting their missions,” Herrell told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation.

“I’m proud to introduce the SHOW UP Act, which will rein in President Biden’s attempt to keep federal bureaucrats out of the office. If my constituents in New Mexico and other Americans are expected to show up to work, federal employees should be held to the same standard,” she continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Sergeant At Arms To Fully Reopen Capitol To American Public)

The original cosponsors include Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Rep. James Comer, Florida Rep. Scott Franklin, Ohio Rep. Brian Gibbs, Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins, Texas Rep. Michael Cloud, Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Ban On Funding Research In China)

As of late April, the IRS said there were more than 9.6 million unprocessed individual returns.