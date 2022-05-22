Ronna McDaniel Makes Fun Of Madison Cawthorn And ‘Dark MAGA’

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel poked fun at Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn over his use of “dark MAGA” while on Fox News Sunday.

Host Martha MacCallum read a recent post from Cawthorn, who lost his primary race to State Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn said the “time for genteel politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.”

McDaniel said she didn’t “know what Dark MAGA is.”

“Sounds scary,” MacCallum joked. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says ‘It’s Good For The Party’ And ‘Country’ That Madison Cawthorn Lost His Reelection Bid)

“It sounds like a Star Wars thing, like the dark side of the force,” McDaniel said. “I don’t know what that is.”

McDaniel then briefly discussed Cawthorn’s failed race, saying the freshman representative “had some issues that came out” during the race but that Cawthorn “was a rising star in our party.”

“Madison did the right thing by conceding,” McDaniel said.

Edwards narrowly defeated Cawthorn by 2 percentage points, after which Cawthorn conceded the race. Edwards was endorsed by Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.