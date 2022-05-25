The Makers Of ‘The Genderbread Person’ Announce New Tool To Teach Kids About Sexuality: ‘The Sexualitree’

Two activists designed a supplemental learning device called the “Sexualitree” to help students learn about the 45+ components of sexuality, according to a review of the “Sexualitree” website.

The learning tool looks at sexuality on three levels — intimate, relational, and cultural. It includes 45 ways in which individuals reportedly “experience various aspects of sexuality.” Examples include “abortion, fantasy, fetish, masturbation, medical theory, pornography, sex toys, skin hunger,” and more.

Karen Rayne and Sam Killermann, the designers of the “Sexualitree,” created a document for educators to use titled “Using the Sexualitree in the Classroom.” It encourages students to “brainstorm about the ways that their culture tells them sexuality should be” and “brainstorm about the ways that their friends, family, and peers talk about and engage in sexuality.”

Educators are also encouraged to give students notecards and “invite students to decide at which level they think their aspects are most important-relevant to someone’s sexuality.” After students learn about the sexualized tree, educators are called to “turn the dialogue over to the students.”

Questions for students include: “What might this mean to them, to consider sexuality in this way? What can they learn from this as it applies to their personal lives? How might this framework help them in dialogue with their families, friends, and partners?”

From the makers of The Genderbread Person, I now present THE SEXUALITREE for teaching kids about sex. It looks at sexuality on 3 levels, and includes 45 different elements of sexuality, such as “skin hunger” and “fetish.” pic.twitter.com/2sHEAX3wyJ — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 24, 2022

Killermann is responsible for the creation of the “Genderbread Person,” a similar learning device that teaches children about the left-wing activist perspective of gender identity and sexuality. Killermann also designed the gender-neutral bathroom signs for gender-neutral restrooms.

The Genderbread Person is reportedly downloaded by “hundreds of millions of people around the world.” (RELATED: ‘Genderbread’ Person Handout Used To Explain LGBTQ Terms To Middle Schoolers)

Rayne is a self-described expert in sexuality education, according to the “Sexualitree’s” website.

Nicki Neily, the founder and president of the concerned parent organization Parents Defending Education, told the Daily Caller that she believes this material will be introduced to students who are not “intellectually or emotionally” mature enough to discuss these issues.

“The overview states that ‘there is no minimum level of intimate sexual experience necessary to qualify one as having a legitimate sexuality’ — which many parents would likely contest,” Neily said. “The accompanying advice on ‘using the Sexualitree in the Classroom’ provides guidance on how to introduce this topic to teenagers — underscoring that this lesson encourages the introduction of a number of highly sensitive and personal topics to young people who may or may not be intellectually or emotionally prepared to explore these issues.”