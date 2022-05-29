Editorial

Joe Rogan Warns Against Banning Guns, Says ‘Only Criminals Are Gonna Have Guns’

Joe Rogan (Credit: Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News/Handout via REUTERS and Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Joe Rogan (Credit: Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News/Handout via REUTERS and Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Joe Rogan isn’t a fan of banning guns.

The country is in deep pain and debating how to better protect kids following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and a lot of people think banning guns is absolutely not the answer. (RELATED: ‘Bullet Through Your Head’: Florida Sheriff Issues Stern Warning To Potential School Shooters)

Well, you can add the famous podcast host to the list of people who think that will have some terrible consequences.

Rogan said the following during a recent episode of his podcast with Lex Fridman, according to SportsKeeda.com:

It’s like, how do you stop that? No one knows how to stop that. What is the answer? Is the answer to take everyone’s guns? Well, they’re not gonna give their guns up. Only criminals are gonna have guns. It’s not gonna be a good situation. Is the answer to make schools these armored compounds, where you have armed guards outside of every school? … Boy, that’s not something we want either.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.

It’s hard to believe we’re even having this conversation about potentially banning guns, but Rogan is 100% correct. It’s simple common sense.

If you ban guns, good people who respect the law will turn the ones they own in. A lot of people will comply because they don’t want to get in trouble.

What about the criminals who are armed to the teeth and terrorizing our communities? Does anyone truly believe they’ll comply with gun control?

The answer to that is no, and you’d have to ignore decades and decades of proof of that fact to believe bad guys care about the law.

I don’t know what the solution is, and most other people don’t either. It’s a complicated issue, but I do know taking guns away from law-abiding citizens will do nothing other than empower bad people to do worse things than they already do.