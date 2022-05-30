Actor Bo Hopkins Dead At Age 84

Actor Bo Hopkins of “American Graffiti” and “The Wild Bunch” died Saturday at the age of 84.

He died at a hospital in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, wife Sian Eleanor Green told The Hollywood Reporter. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” his official website also said Saturday. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”

The actor reportedly had a heart attack in early May, Fox News reported.

Hopkins was born in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1938. He started pursuing his acting career after leaving the military, making his debut in a “The Phyllis Diller Show”episode in 1966, the outlet reported. (RELATED: World’s Oldest Male Gorilla Dies Days After Primate Partner Of 15 Years Dies)

His first major role was the 1969 movie “The Wild Bunch” alongside Ernest Borgnine and William Holden, according to Entertainment Weekly. He appeared in “American Graffiti” in 1973, according to the outlet.

He collected more than 100 film credits and appeared in many classic TV shows over the course of his lengthy career, according to Fox News.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Jane and Matthew, the outlet reported.