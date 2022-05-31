Harvard Grad Goes Viral For Walking Out Of Merrick Garland Graduation Speech

Harvard graduate and Daily Caller social media director Emma Heussner went viral Sunday for walking out of Merrick Garland’s commencement speech.

Heussner posted that she “just walked out of Harvard’s graduation because I didn’t want to listen to Merrick Garland talk about himself for 30 minutes,” but what she did hear was “pretty rich.”

just walked out of harvard’s graduation because I didn’t want to listen to merrick garland talk about himself for 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/av26ok3mCb — Emma Heussner (@emmaheussner) May 29, 2022

Garland’s commencement speech for the 2020 and 2021 graduates referenced the events of Jan 6 at the Capitol and questions over the integrity of the 2020 election, according to the Washington Post. He also pleaded with the graduates to embrace public service for at least a portion of their lives, claiming that the recent mass shootings in Texas, California, and New York were good enough reasons for the students to serve their nation, the Harvard Gazette reported. (RELATED: Police Say Six Spring Breakers Suffered Cardiac Arrest In Front Yard After Ingesting Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine)

Heussner’s viral walk-out from the speech led to an overwhelming response from Twitter users. “The amount of of support in the replies has been very warm and I was shocked by how many people congratulated me and were proud of my decision,” Hessner told the Daily Caller, “It’s also been funny to watch leftists lose their minds and hurl insults at me for walking out. It’s entertaining to see how easily upset some people are by the actions of others.”

Before posting her video, Heussner had roughly 1,600 followers on Twitter. That number is fast approaching 10,000. When asked what prompted her to leave the ceremony, she said, “I had been sitting there for more than two hours listening to people speak in Latin, give cordial formalities. By the time Merrick Garland got on stage, I was so anxious to leave and meet up with my parents. They’re the ones who helped me accomplish what I have and supported me to get to Harvard in the first place.”

“Choosing to walk out was an easy decision for me,” she said.

The decision was only made easier when Heussner heard part of the speech, “Even overhearing his speech as I walked out, it was pretty rich to hear about how ‘awful’ our country is and what we as graduates should do about it, given that he’s the one in an incredible position of power to who gets immediate results from the decisions he makes.”