POLL: Most Americans Blame Biden For Rampant Inflation

Most Americans believe President Joe Biden’s policies are the leading contributor to inflation in the U.S., a recent poll found.

The poll, conducted by the Trafalgar Group and the Convention of States Action from May 25 – 29, asked respondents to choose whether they believed Biden’s policies and spending or the war between Russia and Ukraine contributed more to inflation. The survey found that 59.9% of respondents blamed Biden’s policies and spending for inflation, compared to 31.6% who blamed the war between Russia and Ukraine and 8.5% who were unsure.

I know that families are still struggling with higher prices. I grew up in a family where if the price of gas went up, we felt it. Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high right now: COVID and Vladimir Putin. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 20, 2022

The results differed sharply between political groups, with 55.2% of Democrats blaming inflation on the war in Ukraine compared to 33.3% on Biden. Meanwhile, 87.9% of Republicans blamed Biden for inflation and only 9.7% blamed the war in Ukraine.

Of respondents who were not affiliated with a political party, 61.1% blamed Biden for inflation compared to 27.1% who blamed the war.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world. 70% of the increase in prices in March came from the Putin Price Hike. I’m doing everything I can to bring down prices and address the Putin Price Hike. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 12, 2022

Biden has repeatedly blamed Russia’s war with Ukraine for inflation in the U.S., which he refers to as “Putin’s price hike.” The phrase has been echoed by the White House and by some in the media.

Prices rose 55% from the day Biden took office to the day before Putin decided to invade Ukraine, according to Forbes.

The poll surveyed 1091 likely general election voters and had a 2.9% margin of error.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.