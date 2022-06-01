Police Reveal Key Information On How Texas School Shooting Happened

The gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers May 24 in a Uvalde, Texas school entered through an unlocked, closed door, Texas state police now say.

Police initially reported that the shooter, Salvador Ramos, had entered through a door a teacher had propped open with a rock, but new video footage showed the teacher removing the rock and closing the door after realizing a shooter was on the premises, according to the Associated Press. The door was designed to lock upon closing but failed to do so, prompting an investigation by authorities. (RELATED: Walls Are Closing In On Uvalde’s Police Chief As Resident Rage Explodes)

Conflicting reports continue days after the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Officials are now reporting that a teacher did close the door at Robb Elementary School after hearing gun shots but it did not lock. They initially said the teacher failed to close the door. — Adi Guajardo (@AdiGTV) June 1, 2022

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” said Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the AP. “She came back out while on her phone, she heard someone yell, ‘He has a gun!’ she saw him jump the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran back inside” and removed the rock.

Police have offered shifting accounts of events that day and did not offer a clear timeline until Friday, revealing that officers had waited outside the classroom where the massacre was occurring for about an hour.

The Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.