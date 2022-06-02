Watch Republican Rep Pull Out His Handguns In Congressional Hearing

Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube whipped out his handgun and magazine collection during a Thursday Congressional hearing to argue against large capacity magazine restrictions.

Members of Congress took a break from their Memorial Day recess to discuss gun safety legislation in the wake of several mass shootings. Of the proposals under consideration include a federal ban on new high-capacity magazines.

“On Monday, Biden stated a 9mm bullet blows the lung out of a body and ‘so the idea of these high caliber weapons is of, there is simply no rational basis for it in terms of thinking about self protection.’ So you can’t protect yourself with a 9mm, according to Biden, only a .22 round ammunition would be sufficient,” Steube said, noting how Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke at an anti-gun rally Wednesday and promised a hearing on gun control.

“They want to take away law-abiding citizens’ ability to purchase a firearm of their choice and don’t let them fool you that they are not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns,” he continued. “Last year in 2021, the Glock 19 was the highest sold handgun in the United States. It comes with a 15-round magazine, that gun would be banned.”

Rep. Greg Steube shows guns (virtually) during House Judiciary Cmte markup on gun legislation. Rep. @JacksonLeeTX18: “I hope that is not loaded.” .@RepGregSteube: “I’m in my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns.” pic.twitter.com/JaI8gFXWLj — CSPAN (@cspan) June 2, 2022

“Right in front of me I have a Sig Sauer P226,” Steube said, displaying his handgun. “It comes with a 21-round magazine. This gun would be banned. Here’s a 12-round magazine, this magazine would be banned under this current bill. It doesn’t fit [because] this gun was made for a 21-round magazine.”

“Here’s a Sig Sauer 320, it takes a 20-round magazine,” Steube said before displaying yet another handgun. (RELATED: ‘You Want To Pack The Supreme Court’: Debate Over Gun Rights For 18-Year-Olds Devolves Into Shouting Match)

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee then chimed in and said “I hope that is not loaded.”

“I’m in my house I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube shot back before listing statistics on gun control and its effectiveness.

Other provisions in the Protect Our Kids Act, which was introduced by New York Rep. and committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing several types of semi-automatic rifles, requires gun owners to store weapons using gun safes or other devices and expand regulation of bump stocks.