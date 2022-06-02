GOP Climate Group Targets Global Carbon Emissions Amid Record Gas Prices

A coalition of House Republicans tasked with crafting energy and climate policy are set to unveil a six-point plan Thursday to, in part, curb global greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan, proposed by the Energy, Climate, and Conservation (ECC) task force and spearheaded by Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, will seek to “unlock” American resources, position the U.S. to beat China and Russia, boost innovation and improve conservation policies, according to the conservative green energy group ClearPath Action. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tapped Graves to lead the ECC task force and “develop policy solutions to help lower energy costs for consumers, increase our energy security, and reduce global emissions,” a spokesperson for Graves said in an email Wednesday.

“Conservatives have real solutions to solve the climate challenge and make energy more affordable,” ClearPath Action CEO Rich Powell said in a statement. “Here’s a comprehensive plan that works — it reduces carbon emissions, creates jobs, eliminates dependence on foreign adversaries resources, and will be well-received in every single Congressional district in America according to our research.”

“Conservatives are pulling up a seat at the table to solve the climate challenge with real solutions,” he continued. “These ideas unleash the power of entrepreneurship and free markets.” (RELATED: ‘Illogical, Moronic, And Nothing Short Of Unethical’: Republicans Lambast WaPo For Tying Them To ‘Eco-Fascism’ After Buffalo Shooting)

ECC task force members include Reps. Dan Crenshaw, Pete Stauber, Brian Mast, Stephanie Bice and Yvette Herrell.

Greg Walden, a former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and current ClearPath Action board member, said the plan “contrasts sharply with the failed liberal policies of the past.”

The task force will call for greater domestic fossil fuel production and development of green energy sources like wind and solar, Politico reported on Wednesday evening. The Republicans will also double down on efforts to boost domestic mining of critical minerals needed for wind, solar and electric vehicle technology.

The GOP lawmakers will introduce legislation next year corresponding with the six-point plan, according to Politico.

The Republican plan to cut emissions, meanwhile, will come after the average price of gasoline nationwide hit another all-time high, reaching $4.72 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA data.

“Young Americans have heard Democratic leaders talk about climate change for years,” Benji Backer, the president of conservative climate group the American Conservation Coalition, said in a statement. “Now, with this common-sense plan, Republicans are prepared to go one step further and take action.”

“Investing in clean technologies like small modular nuclear energy, cutting innovation-killing red tape, and conserving natural ecosystems will protect our climate and strengthen our economy,” he added.

