Cinnannoe Exploded During the Pandemic— Here’s Why

If you’ve been a fan of cosplay and try-on hauls, you likely saw one of Cinnannoe’s videos on TikTok.

The young lady, who started her journey as a social media influencer through TikTok, first posted a video on the platform in 2020.

However, it did not give her overnight success. It got thousands of views, but it was not the reason why Cinnannoe became famous.

Interestingly, it was a hair hack that propelled Cinnannoe to fame. She posted the same video in 2021 amidst the pandemic.

So while everyone was glued to their phones inside their homes, Cinnannoe got over 38 million views.

A little over a year later, Cinnannoe has now 2.6 million followers and 44.5 million likes on TikTok alone.

She also has 440,000 followers on Instagram, 314,500 on Twitter, and 31,000 on Twitch.

While this growth seems unprecedented, Cinnannoe deserved it all.

For one, Cinnannoe’s content is fun, engaging, and relatable. She’s also a pleasant, beautiful young lady who unapologetically expresses herself.

Aside from this, Cinnannoe designs and creates your own costumes. Unlike many influencers who simply wear cosplay costumes, Cinnannoe does everything by herself.

On top of that, Cinnannoe inspires her fans, and in some cases, non-followers to be who they are.

When asked why millions of people follow her, Cinnannoe said, “I think it’s because I am as genuine as it can be. I don’t pretend to be anybody else and I express myself the way I want to.”

And she’s right. Her statement fully reflects the content she posts.

If you’ve been a fan of Cinnannoe for a while, you know how true to herself she is.

For one, her TikTok videos are a product of her creativity. She spends hours upon hours making and designing her own costumes, so she can show them to her followers.

Her Instagram posts are fun, yet she doesn’t let anyone take her down for showing off some skin. Her Instagram post also shows how much she loves her body— something that everyone else must do no matter what their shape and size are.

Cinnannoe might be a gentle, pleasant lady on the outside, but she’s strong on the inside.

As a social media influencer who has millions of fans all over the world, Cinnannoe has come to understand that sometimes people will try to get under her skin.

However, she does not let these snide comments affect the good that she’s doing.

When asked why she keeps on doing what she’s doing now despite the criticisms she receives from other people and sometimes herself, Cinnannoe said, “I want to create a positive space for everyone. I want to create a space where they can truly express themselves without being afraid of what other people might say.”

As expected, Cinnannoe is true to her word. That’s what she’s exactly doing now.

By using her platforms to inspire and encourage people, especially the young ones, to stay true to themselves, Cinnannoe creates a safe space one step at a time.