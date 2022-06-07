Florida Lawmaker To Introduce Bill Criminalizing ‘Drag Sex Shows’ For Children

Republican Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini plans to introduce legislation criminalizing the act of bringing children to sex shows and drag shows, he announced Monday.

The bill, if passed, would make it a felony for an adult to bring a child to a sexually-themed drag show and allow authorities to terminate parental rights over violations, Sabatini told The Daily Caller News Foundation. The announcement came in response to a Palm Beach event titled “Pride on the Block: Drag Show for Kids!”

“We need this legislation to protect children,” Sabatini told TheDCNF. “Too many sick Woke adults are forcing young children into these drag sex shows and trying to sexualize them at earlier and earlier ages. This bill will prevent that.”

BREAKING: Drag Sex Shows aimed at children have come to Florida I will be proposing Legislation to charge w/ a Felony & terminate the parental rights of any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows aimed at FL kids When will the sexualization of children stop? pic.twitter.com/m8cJ2ORNJo — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 7, 2022

The June 5 Drag Show for Kids event was sponsored by Rohi’s Readery, a social justice-oriented children’s bookstore and reading center, according to the event website. The event was open to all ages and was meant to foster “social justice abilities” and to raise funds for LGBT people struggling with drug addiction and alcoholism. (RELATED: Teachers Explain How They Push ‘Gender Lessons’ On Young Children)

“The bill will make it a felony under Florida law for an adult to bring a child into a drag sex show,” he said. “It would also create a new provision under Florida law where the Florida Department of Children and Families can move forward with terminating parental rights of an adult that brought a child into a drag sex show and extend Florida’s lewd and lascivious obscene materials (pornographic) law to include these sex shows aimed at children.”

Rohi’s Readery and Pride On The Block did not respond to The Daily News Foundation’s requests for comment.

