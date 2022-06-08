Tech Executive Resigns Days After Being Accused of Watching ‘VR Porn’

Microsoft executive Alex Kipman is resigning from the company just days after being accused of watching what was described as “VR porn” in front of workers, according to Insider.

Kipman was the chief of virtual reality for the technology company and has been accused of watching sexually suggestive videos and engaging in other forms of misconduct against female employees, Insider reported. Microsoft cloud boss Scott Guthrie, to whom Kipman reports, is reportedly planning to reorganize the division, and Kipman will remain in place until this process is complete, the outlet continued.

In an email to employees viewed by Insider, Guthrie said that “over the last several months, Alex Kipman and I have been talking about the team’s path going forward. We have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.” This decision came just days after Insider reported that several of Kipman’s employees witnessed him watching “VR porn” in the office. (RELATED: Melinda French Gates Describes Meeting Jeffrey Epstein)

Kipman was in front of half a dozen staffers when he put on the virtual reality headset and hit play, Insider reported. It’s unclear whether he was aware that a monitor in the room showed exactly what he was viewing to the staffers, many of whom were women, the outlet continued.

Still, Kipman was allowed to keep his position at the Bill Gates-founded empire, the outlet continued.

Gates Claps Back At Musk, Talks Epstein, Vaccines And Conspiracies https://t.co/8wf7MOkblc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2022

“I appreciate the tremendous vision Alex has provided to Microsoft over the years, and all that he has done to advance our Metaverse offerings. Alex is committed to helping the teams with the transition process over the next two months and ensuring success before pursuing what is next for him,” Guthrie said in the email.

More than 25 employees have allegedly submitted details as part of a report into Kipman’s misconduct, which include managers warning employees to not leave women alone around the HoloLens co-creator, the New York Post noted. “The best thing that happened, sadly, was the pandemic,” said one executive, “so we never had to interact with him in person,” according to Insider.

Microsoft and Kipman did not immediately respond to request for comment.