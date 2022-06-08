REPORT: Two High School Girls Die, Another Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck By Speeding Car

Two high-school girls were killed and a third is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a speeding car Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia, according to authorities. Two others are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurred when two cars collided, causing one to ricochet off the road and hit a group of teenage girls who had just crossed the street, according to NBC Washington. The car hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk just south of I-66 and Oakton High School, where the victims went to school.

UPDATE: Sadly, two of the three teenagers succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The third pedestrian remains hospitalized. Follow our blog, https://t.co/lhGv3NDvYs, for updates when available.https://t.co/NnFatoHg5E — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 7, 2022

Fairfax County Police responded to a crash involving a white BMW, a green Toyota 4Runner and multiple pedestrians around 11:45 a.m., shortly after school was dismissed, according to WTOP News.

The driver and front passenger of the BMW were also taken to the hospital with less serious injuries. The driver was a juvenile, according to the outlet. (RELATED: County Sheriff Helicopter Crashes While Responding To Car Crash, 6 People Hospitalized)

Fairfax Police Major Eli Cory said two passengers in the backseat of the BMW ran away after the crash. The police have identified the two who ran and they are searching for them, according to WUSA9.

Oakton High School Principal Jamie S. Lane addressed the deadly collision in a letter sent to parents Tuesday night, NBC Washington reported.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for our community,” Principal Lane wrote, according to the outlet. “As students process this difficult news, teachers will have the utmost flexibility regarding attendance and the completion of final exams and/or culminating activities scheduled for this week.”

School officials said a crisis team will be on campus Wednesday to help the students and staff process the tragic events, according to WTOP News.