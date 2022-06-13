Jeff Hardy Arrested For DUI In Florida

Popular wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested and detained for DUI early Monday in Volusia, County Florida.

According to TMZ, Hardy had a blood-alcohol level of .294 which is at least three times the legal limit, and was operating his Dodge Charger with a suspended license. The 44-year-old’s arrest Monday is the third incident in a few short years where he was busted for driving under the influence.

Over the course of his career in wrestling, Hardy was involved with all-star caliber wrestlers and fought guys like The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Cm Punk, Randy Orton and more just to name a few. Throughout the fame and superstardom Hardy has had during his two-decade-plus career in the ring, Jeff Hardy has struggled to stay clean.

It is sad because Hardy is so naturally gifted with talent and charisma, and he has allowed the illness of addiction to get the better of him. I don’t think he’ll ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, even though he really should be a shoo-in for a first ballot induction.

It is deflating to see a guy adored by the masses continue to choose to go on booze time after time after time and again when he knows that it is his kryptonite.