Gas For Me But Not For Thee: Obama To Install Massive Propane Tanks In New England Mansion

Former President Barack Obama has ordered three massive propane tanks for his Martha’s Vineyard property as energy prices nationwide continue to surge.

The office of the select board of Edgartown, Massachusetts, told The Daily Caller News Foundation that an application for an “underground propane installment was approved at the 79 Turkeyland Cove Road address,” the location of a property owned by former President Barack Obama. The tanks are to be used for “residential purposes,” the office told TheDCNF, and have a total capacity approved of “2,500 gallons which was broken into two 1,000 gallon tanks and one 500 gallon tank.”

“We’ve never had a private propane tank come to us,” select board member Arthur Smadbeck told the MV Times.

Although propane gas yields fewer carbon emissions than oil and coal, it is still considered a fossil fuel, and the massive installation at the Obama estate is not exactly environmentally friendly. Propane combustion produces numerous waste products such as particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, greenhouse gas, methane and non-methane overall organic carbon.

For the average American household, propane gas is increasingly becoming more expensive. Americans who use propane to heat their homes can expect to spend 54% more to run and maintain their homes due to increased energy prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (RELATED: GOP Climate Group Targets Global Carbon Emissions Amid Record Gas Prices)

New report: Renewable energy installations are beating fossil fuel installations for the first time. https://t.co/MMhIdu4jzt #ActOnClimate — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 27, 2016

Obama has consistently argued for the importance of fighting climate change and limiting fossil fuel emissions, saying that “no challenge poses a greater threat to our children, our planet, and future generations than climate change” and pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

In 2021, Obama spoke at the COP26 climate change summit, saying “our planet has been wounded by our actions,” specifically related to rising global temperature trends.

Obama’s multi-million dollar home was also the venue for his extravagant 475-guest 60th birthday bash amid the Delta coronavirus variant outbreak in the summer of 2021.

Obama did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

