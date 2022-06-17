Davidson College To Retire Steph Curry’s Jersey

Less than 24 hours after Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, Curry’s alma mater, Davidson College, announced that they will be retiring Curry’s jersey number at the school’s graduation ceremony in August.

Curry, who is one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, has accomplished loads of success since leaving Davidson back in 2009 for the NBA. In Curry’s 13 years in the NBA he has won league MVP twice, he’s become the leader in made three-point shots in NBA history, four championships as a starting point guard, one Finals MVP, eight NBA all-star selections, two NBA scoring titles, and more.

To say that he has put a little school from North Carolina on the map is an understatement.

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱. Mark your calendars for August 31. 📰https://t.co/CrE6JeJnoE — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) June 17, 2022

Along with being inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame and having his jersey number be the first number ever be retired by the program, Curry will be receiving his bachelor’s degree in sociology the day of the. According to ESPN, Davidson only retires numbers and jerseys of players who complete their degrees.

The news of the enshrinement ceremony comes on the same day as Davidson’s head coach of men’s basketball, Bob McKillop, announcing his retirement after 33 years as the programs coach. Friday on Twitter, Curry acknowledged his former coach in a tweet that read, “Love you Coach! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, my family, Davidson and every person you’ve impacted along the way.”

Love you Coach! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, my family, Davidson and every person you’ve impacted along the way. #TCC #greatdaytobeawildcat https://t.co/hG266yUyst — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 17, 2022

It must have been a roller coaster of emotions for Steph Curry over the last day or so.