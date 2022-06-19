‘Law Abiding Folks Shouldn’t Have Any Fears,’ Claims Republican On Gun Control Bill

Republican Michigan Rep. Fred Upton tried to downplay the concerns of Second Amendment advocates over new gun control legislation while speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

Host Dana Bash asked whether it’s possible Congress would strike a deal on gun control before the impending recess.

“I want to turn to guns. A bipartisan group in the Senate is trying to lock down a compromise deal, but funding for state red flag laws and eliminating the so-called ‘boyfriend loophole’ do remain sticking points for Republicans. Congress leaves for recess in a week. Do you think a deal is still gettable?” Bash asked.

Upton said he thinks a deal is still possible before recess, but the two “sticking points” are “common sense.”

“Law abiding folks shouldn’t have any fears in terms of what’s going on. It’s been a rallying point, particularly for the NRA and Gun Owners of America. You look at their website and they’re raising cash like you wouldn’t believe in terms of, ‘their Second Amendment rights are being taken away.'”

“That’s not what’s happening here. This is common sense stuff. But it’s been elevated, for sure, particularly when you have some pretty well-respected Republicans, whether it be John Cornyn or Dan Crenshaw literally being accosted at their state conventions in Texas this weekend.”

Red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, allow a court to confiscate a firearm from an individual who is believed to pose a violent threat. (RELATED: Police Use Red Flag Law To Seize Guns From Black Panther Member Who Allegedly Plotted To Kill Colorado Officials)

In the Supreme Court case of Canglia v. Strom, the high court ruled seizing a citizen’s gun violates search and seizure rights protected under the Fourth Amendment.

Cornyn and several other Republicans have voiced support for the red flag laws, stoking a wave of criticism.

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the “unconstitutional” red flag laws.

“If you can seize people’s guns without proving that they committed a crime, why can’t you imprison them without proving that they committed a crime? If you can take their guns, why can’t you take their homes? Why can’t you empty their bank accounts?” Carlson said Monday.

Cornyn was drowned out by chants of “no red flags, no red flags,” while speaking Friday at a convention in Texas.