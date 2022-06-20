‘Truly Amazing Face-Plant’: CNN’s Brian Stelter Takes Heat After Making A Big Mistake In His Newsletter

CNN host Brian Stelter and CNN media critic Brian Lowry took heat Sunday over an item in their “Reliable Sources” newsletter that criticized New York Times columnist Ross Douthat over a movie review.

Lowry wrote a brief blurb in the newsletter saying Douthat should “stop writing about movies.” Douthat’s bio on Twitter states he is a film critic for National Review. (RELATED: ‘CNN Pushed The Russian Collusion Hoax’: Student Confronts Brian Stelter During Conference)

“Truly amazing face-plant by Brian Lowry of CNN when he says @DouthatNYT should stick to politics and not write about film,” Kyle Smith of National Review posted on Twitter, noting that Douthat worked for 15 years at the conservative media outlet.

“CNN media reporter Brian Stelter published this little bon mot in his evening newsletter, indicating that he, too, is completely unacquainted with the basic facts of people he writes about,” Smith said in another tweet. He went on to blast CNN for a “lack of professionalism” in allowing the blurb to be published.

Stelter and fellow host Jim Acosta became two of the most prominent examples of a perceived shift to left-wing partisanship at CNN, Axios reported earlier this month.

Other conservatives pounced on the blurb.

“Brian Stelter is not just bad at TV, he’s bad at his job,” Ben Domenech tweeted. “@JoeConchaTV, @SteveKrak, @BecketAdams and of course @HowardKurtz are all just definitively better at this beat.”

Others praised Douthat’s review.

“This was a terrific piece,” Washington Examiner writer Harry Khachatrian posted.

Stelter, Lowry, CNN and National Review did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

