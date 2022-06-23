Department Of Justice Denounces Supreme Court Ruling On Guns

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a statement Thursday disagreeing with the Supreme Court’s ruling in a case involving a New York concealed carry law.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s reasonable requirement that individuals seeking to carry a concealed handgun must show that they need to do so for self-defense,” the statement read. (RELATED: ‘I’m Prepared To Go Back To Muskets’: New York Gov. Hochul Rages Over SCOTUS Overturning Concealed Carry Law)

“The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities,” the DOJ added.

The Supreme Court struck down a New York state regulation requiring residents to prove “proper cause” in order to obtain a conceal carry permit in a decision released Thursday. The court ruled 6-3 in the case, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, that the state’s “proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.”

“The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,'” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion.