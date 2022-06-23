‘Essentially Erasing Women’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden Admin’s Overhaul Of Key Civil Rights Law

Former Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said the Biden administration is “essentially erasing women” by overhauling a key civil rights law to threaten women’s sports during an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Department of Education (DOE) announced proposed changes to Title IX, a prohibition against sex-based discrimination in federally-funded schools, on Thursday that would expand protections under the law to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” according to a DOE press release. Gabbard said it was the responsibility of the local, state and national governments to protect Title IX and women’s sports while criticizing the Biden administration. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: Remembering Why Title IX Is So Important For Women)

“I think there’s a role at every level of government to take action to protect the original intent of Title IX, which recognized the biological difference between men and women, and to protect our young girls and women – yes, in sports, but really across the board,” Gabbard told TheDCNF. “When you look at Title IX, it certainly was not limited to sports at all. It has had an immeasurable impact on girls and women over the last 50 years.”

“A lot of women fought very, very hard to put Title IX in place, which is why it’s so disturbing to see the Biden Administration and other very influential people in our society so easily pushing to not only get rid of that progress but essentially erase women,” she said. “They’re saying that there is no such thing as a woman.”

Gabbard also warned of the “unintended consequence” of a new policy by FINA, the international governing body for competitive swimming, and how it may pressure kids to transition genders. Male-to-female transitions must happen by age 12 in order for an athlete to compete in women’s events, according to the new guideline. (RELATED: Global Sports Authority Incentivizes Child Sex Changes With New Transgender Policy)

“The recent announcement that was made by FINA was a step in the right direction but I think the unintended consequence is that there may be that added pressure for kids to transition before they’re 12 years old,” Gabbard told TheDCNF.

“I think there are unfortunately already a lot of pressures as kids are growing up,” she said. “To, unfortunately, feel like they have to make this decision when in fact that should not be something that is placed upon them at all.”

The Department of Education and FINA did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s comment request. The White House referred TheDCNF to the Department of Education.

