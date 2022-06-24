CEO Of Dick’s Sporting Goods Says Company Will Reimburse Employees For Abortion-Related Travel Following Roe Reversal

The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods said the company would reimburse employees for abortion-related travel in a statement posted Friday to LinkedIn.

Lauren Hobart, the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, shared that the company would reimburse employees up to $4,000 for abortion-related travel in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In addition, the proposition would extend not only to Dick’s employees, but also their spouses and dependents, according to her statement.

“In response to today’s ruling, we are announcing that if a state one of our teammates lives in restricts access to abortion, DICK’S Sporting Goods will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available. This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person,” Hobart’s statement read, in part. (RELATED: Biden Decries Supreme Court’s Decision Overturning Roe V. Wade, Calls For Voters To Turn Out For The Midterms)

Hobart also said that the move to reimburse employees for their abortion-related travel was made with “thoughtful consideration.” “We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them,” she shared via the same statement.

The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in a Friday decision, sending authority over abortion back to the states. The conservative justices represented the majority.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is not the only company who plans to cover abortion-related travel expenses for its employees. Disney, Netflix, Paramount Global, JP Morgan Chase and ride-share service Lyft also said they’d extend similar benefits to employees, according to the Washington Post.