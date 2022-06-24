Jussie Smollett Still Denies That He Staged It

Actor Jussie Smollett went on the radio show “Sway’s Universe” Tuesday and continued to deny that he staged the infamous 2019 hate-crime hoax in Chicago.

Smollett said “every single word” in the now-infamous interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts was true, he said during the interview.

“I was so angry and so offended that I had to go on national television and explain something that happened to me,” he said. “Everything that I said was the honest to God truth.” (RELATED: HART: Jussie Smollett — Liberal Elites’ Demand For Hate Not Met By Supply)

Smollett said that he does “hold some people accountable for the things that they said, for the things that they did, for the ways that they reacted” to the fake hate crime. He told the hosts that those who spoke out against him “know better than that. And you all did that, that was some PR bullshit.”

In the ABC interview, Smollett stated that he had been assaulted by two men shouting racist and homophobic slurs who then beat him, poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck in the early morning hours in the streets of Chicago. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Top Democrats Called Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax A ‘Lynching’)

A jury found Smollett guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct in December.