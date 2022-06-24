NY Gov. Hochul Says Law-Abiding Gun Owners Make People Feel ‘Very Unsafe’

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday morning law abiding gun owners make people feel “unsafe” just one day after the Supreme Court overturned a more than century old gun law.

Speaking on CBS This Morning, Hochul said the right to carry outside the home makes individuals feel “unsafe” and seemed to insinuate it should not be allowed.

“Everybody in America recognizes that there is a problem with gun violence and the people who cheer this, what they say, what they see is, ‘Look there is a problem with gun violence and I, as a law-abiding citizen, want to be able to hold a gun on my person so that I feel safer.’ What do you say to that individual?” the host asked Hochul.

“I say that makes everyone else feel very unsafe. We don’t know if you’re provoked, you know, you’re in a bar and someone looks at your girlfriend or your boyfriend the wrong way. There are so many triggers. If someone wants to have a legal gun, licensed protection in their home, that is their domain, they can do that, we’ve always allowed that, or for hunting and other purposes,” Hochul said.

“But to think someone would be able to do this on a subway, in a crowded, tense situation during rush hour? No, we have a right to protect our citizens, not take away your right to own, that’s fine, but where you take it and the ability to conceal it, that’s just going to make things so much more complicated for law enforcement and others.”

The high Court struck down a New York State gun law Thursday that required individuals to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a concealed carry permit.

The case centered on two individuals from Rensselaer County who applied for their concealed carry permits but were denied for having “failed to show ‘proper cause’ to carry a firearm in public for the purpose of self-defense, because [they] did not demonstrate a special need for self-defense that distinguished [them] from the general public.”

The court ruled 6-3 that the “proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Prepared To Go Back To Muskets’: New York Gov. Hochul Rages Over SCOTUS Overturning Concealed Carry Law)

“The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,’” the court ruled. “The exercise of other constitutional rights does not require individuals to demonstrate to government officers some special need.”

Hochul lamented the ruling Thursday, saying it was “outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons.”