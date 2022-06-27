REPORT: NBA All Star John Wall To Sign With LA Clippers

John Wall is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted out the news Monday night.

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Wall who is a five-time NBA all star with the Washington Wizards, agreed to take $6.5 million dollars off of his $47.4 million dollar contract with the Houston Rockets to become a free agent, according to ESPN.

In 2019 his final year with the Wizards, Wall fell inside his home and tore his Achilles tendon, forcing him to miss over a year to recover. After being dealt to the Rockets in 2020 Wall played in just 40 games with Houston before both sides agreed on having him sit the entirety of last season. (RELATED: Shaq Reveals He’s Open To Buying Orlando Magic)

Years removed now from the devastating Achilles tear, Wall has a tremendous opportunity in front of him to help be apart of the Los Angeles Clippers’ goal of winning their first NBA title in their franchise’s history. Wall will join former NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, and fellow all star Paul George with LA.

In his career, Wall averages 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, according to basketball reference. He was genuinely one of the best players in the world prior to getting injured.

Down below, watch John Wall’s career highlights:

It will be fun to see how the new-look Clippers will gel together.