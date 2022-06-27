Trans 29-Year-Old Beats 13-Year-Old Female In New York Skateboarding Competition

A 29-year-old transgender woman beat out a 13-year-old competitor to win a June 25 skateboarding contest in New York City, according to the competition’s results.

Los Angeles-based Ricci Tres, a biological man who identifies as a female, beat out five biological females in “The Boardr Open at New York City Women’s FINALS Presented by DC,” according to the organization’s results. Tres won the women’s division of The Boardr’s open street skateboarding competition and a $500 prize.

The transgender adult beat out 13-year-old Florida native Shiloh Catori, who came in second place and won $250 in prize money. The 29-year-old also competed against Juri Iikura, a 10-year-old who took fifth place in Friday’s competition.

Four of the six finalists listed on The Boardr’s results page are under the age of 17. Tres is globally ranked a 833, while Catori is globally ranked at 133, according to Boardr’s website.

Male wins women’s skateboarding finals and money at the Boardr Open NYC presented by DC today. pic.twitter.com/fgqmHMq2Ez — Taylor Silverman (@tmsilverman) June 25, 2022

Skateboarder Taylor Silverman spoke out against biological men competing in women’s skateboarding competitions in May. Silverman posted to Instagram stating that she was “sick of being bullied into silence.”

“A biological man with a clear advantage won the women’s division, best trick, and also won multiple qualifiers. This took away the opportunity that was meant for women to place and earn money. What happened was unfair and at the time I was too uncomfortable to speak up,” Silverman said in an email to a skateboarding competition honcho. “I understand that in today’s society even some women think this is acceptable, but I believe in doing the right thing even if it’s not the popular thing.”

Tres’ victory comes as the debate over transgender athletes in sports is heating up on the international stage. Last week, FINA, the governing body for international swimming, banned nearly all biological males from competing in women’s sports via a new eligibility policy. (RELATED: World Swimming Bans Most Biological Males From Competing In Women’s Sports)

The Boardr did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.