REPORT: California AG Leaks Names, Addresses Of Gun Owners In The State

The California Attorney General’s Office leaked the named and addresses of thousands of gun owners across the state, The Reload reported Tuesday.

Files leaked from the database included the home addresses, full names and dates of birth for every gun owner in the state, according to The Reload. The leak included the private information of 244 judges and 420 reserve officers in addition to thousands of private civilians.

The outlet reported that social media posts confirmed the leak revealed data from an “assault weapons” registry as well.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a press release Monday announcing, “new and updated firearms data available through the California Department of Justice (DOJ)’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal.” (RELATED: California Threatens To Compromise Gun Owner Data And Privacy)

“Today’s announcement puts power and information into the hands of our communities by helping them better understand the role and potential dangers of firearms within our state,” Bonta said of the dashboard.

This is really bad. https://t.co/GNnqrSaTbv — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 28, 2022

At the time of publication, the link to the dashboard alerts users the website is “temporarily unavailable.”

The Reload did not publish the leaked data due to security concerns for those involved in the leak.

Attorney General Bonta did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.